UK looking at Venezuela sanctions, says Maduro must go - PM May's spokesman

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain is looking at options including sanctions to bring about peace and democracy in Venezuela, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

“Venezuelan people deserve a better future, they have suffered enough and the Maduro regime must end. It is time for free and fair elections,” the spokesman told reporters.

“We are looking at what further steps we can take to ensure peace and democracy in Venezuela including through sanctions.” (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)