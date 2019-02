LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said.

“Nicolas Maduro has not called presidential elections within 8 day limit we have set,” Hunt said on Twitter.

“So UK alongside European allies now recognises @jguaido as interim constitutional president until credible elections can be held,” Hunt said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)