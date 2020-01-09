Venezuela lawmakers scrap CAF electricity financing plan: Guaido

CARACAS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday said lawmakers have abandoned a proposal to finance electricity infrastructure for the blackout stricken nation through a loan from regional lender CAF, citing the high costs of the plan.

The proposal involved CAF providing $350 million in financing via the United Nations. The plan was broadly criticized as expensive and overly beneficial to CAF, and generated concerns that Maduro’s government would ultimately have influence over the use of the funds. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Vivian Sequera, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)