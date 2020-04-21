Company News
April 21, 2020 / 10:48 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

U.S. Treasury Department gives Chevron new license to wind down Venezuela activities by Dec. 1

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a new license to Chevron Corp , the last major U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela, giving it until Dec. 1 to wind down its joint ventures in the OPEC member-nation.

The United States last year imposed sanctions that barred imports of Venezuelan oil and transactions made in U.S. dollars with Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA, in a move designed to starve the country of oil dollars and oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Since then, it has given Chevron a special license exempting it from sanctions.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Matt Spetalnick and Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below