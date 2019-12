CARACAS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela has granted house arrest to six executives of U.S. refiner Citgo, a unit of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, who were jailed on corruption charges in Caracas in 2017, two sources close to the case said on Monday. (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Luc Cohen in Caracas Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City)