Bonds News
February 15, 2019 / 8:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuela's Guaido asks Citibank to freeze gold swap with Maduro -lawmaker

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The team of Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido is asking Citibank not to claim gold that was put up as collateral for a loan to the government of President Nicolas Maduro in a swap expiring in March, lawmaker Angel Alvarado said on Friday.

Investment bank and financial services company Citigroup , which owns Citibank, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States and close to 50 countries around the world have recognized Guaido as the country’s legitimate leader. (Reporting by Mayela Armas Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
