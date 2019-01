CARACAS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said via Twitter on Wednesday that the country’s armed forces disavow any president who is self-proclaimed or imposed by “dark interests.”

That came hours after opposition leader Juan Guaido swore himself in as president in a challenge to President Nicolas Maduro. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth Editing by Phil Berlowitz )