CARACAS, April 1 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said he had replaced electricity minister Luis Motta amid a series of nationwide blackouts that have led to protests from citizens demanding restoration of power and water services.

Motta will be replaced with electrical engineer Igor Gaviria, Maduro said in a state television address. (Reporting by Luc Cohen and Vivian Sequera; Editing by Sandra Maler)