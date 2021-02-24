Expulsion of Venezuela delegation chief won't change EU policy, diplomats say

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The expulsion of the European Union’s delegation chief in Caracas is an unwelcome move but will not change the bloc’s efforts to mediate a way towards new presidential elections, two EU diplomats said on Wednesday.

The EU’s foreign policy service was informed by Caracas of the action against Portuguese national Isabel Brilhante on Tuesday, a day after the bloc imposed a fresh round of sanctions in response to December’s legislative elections that the West say were rigged, the diplomats said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott)