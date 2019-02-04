CORRECTED-EU studying more sanctions on Venezuela, no oil embargo -Malta says

(Corrects quote in paragraph two to replace earlier wrongly attributed quote)

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The European Union is considering imposing more sanctions on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro but has not discussed an oil embargo, Malta’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“The intention ... is that sanctions can be possible on certain individuals rather than on issues that might have an effect on an already weakened economy,” Carmelo Abela told Reuters following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“Having further (sectoral) sanctions is not excluded but primarily we are focused on certain individuals,” he said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)