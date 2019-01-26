EU calls for free, credible presidential elections in Venezuela

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Saturday urged Venezuela to hold free, transparent and credible presidential elections to elect a government that truly represents the will of its citizens.

“In the absence of an announcement on the organisation of fresh elections with the necessary guarantees over the next days, the EU will take further actions, including on the issue of recognition of the country’s leadership in line with article 233 of the Venezuelan constitution,” Mogherini said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by William Maclean)