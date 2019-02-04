EU states "will acknowledge" Guaido as Venezuela's interim president - draft

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - European Union states “will acknowledge” Venezuela’s National Assembly head Juan Guaido as interim president, a draft statement said on Monday.

EU states have been sparring for days on how to address the situation of Venezuela. Eight countries have recognised Guaido after expiry of a deadline set for Nicolas Maduro to call a new election.

But other EU states have been more cautious, worried about setting a precedent of recognising a self-proclaimed leader.

The draft EU statement hence makes it clear that any such recognition is a national prerogative, rather than an EU one. It will become the EU’s official position if none of the 28 member states raise formal objections by 1200 GMT.

“Individual EU Member States will acknowledge Mr. Juan Guaidó, President of the National Assembly, as President ad interim of Venezuela,” the draft statement said, calling for “free, fair and democratic presidential elections.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)