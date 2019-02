BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italy on Monday blocked a European Union statement saying that the bloc’s member states would recognise Venezuela’s National Assembly head Juan Guaido as interim president, diplomatic sources said.

That came after days of sparring between the 28 EU states on how to address the situation in Venezuela. Eight EU countries on Monday recognised Guaido, but Italy’s opposition has prevented a unified EU stance. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)