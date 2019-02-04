Dutch recognises Venezuela's Guaido as interim president

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Netherlands recognised Venezuela’s national assembly president Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Monday.

“The eight-day period to call for free democratic and transparent elections in Venezuela expired today,” Blok said on Twitter during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. “We want freedom and democracy to return to Venezuela asap.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Toby Sterling Editing by Alastair Macdonald)