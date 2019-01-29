Guaido: I am Venezuela's legitimate leader, Maduro is dictator

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader who proclaimed himself interim president last week with U.S. backing, told a German broadcaster that he was the country’s only legitimate leader.

Guaido, supported by the United States and most countries in the Western Hemisphere, says the polls in which socialist President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected was fraudulent and Maduro must resign to allow a new, fair ballot.

“I am the only legitimate president of Venezuela,” Guaido told broadcaster ARD. “There was no election in 2018. Maduro’s term in office is over so he is unlawfully in office and is governing as a dictator.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)