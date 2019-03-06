German, European support for Venezuela's Guaido is unwavering -Maas

BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - Germany and its European partners will continue to back Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday after the Venezuelan government expelled the German ambassador.

“This is an incomprehensible decision, which escalates the situation instead of easing tensions,” Maas said in a statement. “The European support for Juan Guaido is unwavering.”

He said Germany’s ambassador to Venezuela would be returning home for consultations. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet)