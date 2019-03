BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - Germany said on Wednesday that Venezuela had decided to expel its ambassador to Caracas, adding that it was consulting with allies on how to respond.

“We can confirm that ambassador Daniel Kriener has been declared a persona non grata,” a German foreign ministry spokeswoman wrote in an email. “We are coordinating on further steps, including with our partners on the ground (in Venezuela).” (Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michael Nienaber)