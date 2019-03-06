Venezuela to expel German ambassador for meddling in internal affairs

CARACAS, March 6 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s government said on Wednesday it will expel the German ambassador, Daniel Martin Kriener, for interfering in the country’s internal affairs and gave him 48 hours to leave.

“Venezuela considers it unacceptable that a foreign diplomat carries out in its territory a public role closer to that of a political leader aligned with the conspiratorial agenda of extremist sectors of the Venezuelan opposition,” the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Angus Berwick Editing by Susan Thomas)