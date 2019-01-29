Bonds News
January 29, 2019 / 11:55 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Venezuela's Guaido aims for peaceful transition, free elections -CNN interview

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition movement can achieve a peaceful transition away from President Nicolas Maduro and eventually free elections, its leader Juan Guaido told CNN in an interview that aired on Tuesday.

“We are sure we can achieve a peaceful transition - a transition and eventually free elections,” Guaido said in the Spanish-language interview, which was translated into English.

He also said he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump a number of times and, when asked about possible military options in Venezuela, said all options were on the table. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below