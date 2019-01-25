Venezuela's Guaido considering request for funds from IMF -sources

CARACAS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has proclaimed himself interim president with U.S. support, is considering a request for funds from international institutions including the IMF to finance his interim government, two sources said.

Guaido’s team is planning to name a new board to state-run oil firm PDVSA’s U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum and a new representative to the Inter-American Development Bank, two sources familiar with the discussions said.

Guaido does not yet have control of the state’s functions, which remain loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Brian Ellsworth Editing by Angus Berwick)