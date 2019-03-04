Regional lender mulls new board representative for Venezuela's Guaido

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) said on Monday it was reviewing a letter from Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido naming a new representative to the board of the regional lender.

“We’ve received the letter and are determining next steps,” a bank official told Reuters after Guaido named Harvard University economist Ricardo Hausmann as the country’s representative to the IADB.

The IADB’s board of member countries has not yet met to consider whether to recognize Guaido’s representative, which would make it the first lender to consider such a move.