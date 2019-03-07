Venezuelan authorities release U.S. journalist after day in custody -media

CARACAS, March 6 (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities released American journalist Cody Weddle on Wednesday evening following his arrest in the morning, Miami television station WPLG Local 10 reported.

WPLG, one of the outlets for which Weddle worked, added that he was at the main Caracas-area airport waiting for a U.S.-bound flight. It did not cite its sources on his release, but said his mother was “relieved” to learn the news. (Reporting by Corina Pons Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)