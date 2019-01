MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil company amounted to illegal and open interference in the Latin American country’s domestic affairs.

Moscow is assessing the impact on Russia of the sanctions and intends to use all legal mechanisms at its disposable to protect Russia’s interests in Venezuela in light of the sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Andrew Osborn; editing by Christian Lowe)