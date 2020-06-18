Mexico's Libre Abordo says U.S. sanctions wrongly link it to unrelated entities

MEXICO CITY, June 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Libre Abordo will ask lawyers to evaluate a decision made earlier on Thursday by the U.S. Treasury Department, which sanctioned the firm and a related company, Schlager Business Group, for trading millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil.

An oil-for-food agreement signed by the firms in 2019 with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government would be protected by a license issued by the United States exempting the supply of humanitarian goods to Venezuela, including food, from sanctions, the company said.

Libre Abordo also said U.S. sanctions are wrongly linking the company to unrelated entities under sanctions. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Anthony Esposito)