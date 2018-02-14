FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Energy
February 14, 2018 / 12:14 AM / in 13 hours

Lima Group countries criticize Venezuela election date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The “Lima Group” of Latin American nations plus Canada on Tuesday criticized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s decision to hold a presidential election on April 22 and urged him to reconsider the date.

In a statement, the countries said there could not be free and fair elections in Venezuela as long as there were political prisoners.

Peru’s foreign minister also told a news conference that Maduro would not be welcome at the Summit of the Americas to be held in Lima in April. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.