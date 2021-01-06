Lima Group nations say 'do not recognize legitimacy' of Venezuela National Assembly

People raise their hands during the swear-in ceremony of Venezuela's National Assembly new term, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

(Reuters) - A regional bloc comprised mostly of Latin American nations said on Tuesday that it does not “recognize the legitimacy or legality of the National Assembly installed on January 5” in Venezuela.

"This illegitimate National Assembly is the product of the fraudulent elections of December 6, 2020, organized by the illegitimate regime of Nicolás Maduro", the Lima Group said in a statement bit.ly/2XfSO6U.