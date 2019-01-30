Maduro says Venezuela always honours its debts - Russia's RIA

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela always honours its financial obligations to creditors, President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday in comments to Russia’s RIA news agency when asked if his government could offer guarantees it would repay loans to Russia and China.

The comments came a day after Russia said Caracas could have problems servicing its debt to Moscow after Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil company. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Paul Tait)