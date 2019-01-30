Venezuela's Maduro rejects calls for snap presidential election - RIA

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said calls to hold early presidential elections amounted to blackmail and that the countries calling for them must wait until 2025, Russia’s RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognised as Venezuela’s acting president by the United States, has called for snap presidential elections, arguing that Maduro fraudulently won a second term last year. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens)