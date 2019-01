MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had given Venezuela support on all fronts and that Caracas was grateful, Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported.

“Putin is giving us support on all levels and we have received it with much pleasure and gratitude,” Maduro was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Maria Kiselyova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Paul Tait)