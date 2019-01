MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told Russian state news agency RIA in an interview broadcast on Wednesday he is ready for talks with the opposition, with the participation of international mediators.

“I am ready to sit at the negotiation table with the opposition for us to talk for the benefit of Venezuela, for the sake of peace and its future,” RIA quoted Maduro as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Paul Tait)