HOUSTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The United States will impose sanctions on 34 vessels owned or operated by Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday, in a new blow against the government.

The United States will also sanction two additional companies that transport Venezuelan crude to Cuba, Pence said in a speech in Houston. (Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Grant McCool)