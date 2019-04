UNITED NATIONS, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will address the United Nations Security Council next week on Venezuela, a White House official said on Friday, as the 15-member body remains deadlocked over how to deal with the country’s political and humanitarian crisis.

The meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, diplomats said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Roberta Rampton Editing by Mary Milliken and Tom Brown)