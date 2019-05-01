U.S. military action in Venezuela is possibility if 'required' -Pompeo

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a television interview on Wednesday that the United States was prepared to take military action to stem the ongoing turmoil in Venezuela.

“Military action is possible. If that’s what’s required, that’s what the United States will do,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox Business Network, but added that the United States would prefer a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela. (Reporting by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)