ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the Vatican would be willing to mediate in Venezuela if both sides asked, but preliminary steps to try to bring them closer together should be taken first.

Francis, speaking to reporters aboard his plane returning from a visit to Abu Dhabi, also confirmed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had written a letter to him but that he had not yet read it. (Reporting By Philip Pullella Editing by Gareth Jones)