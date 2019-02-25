Aruba asks U.S. to lift Venezuelan sanctions affecting island refinery

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Aruba is asking the United States to lift financial sanctions on a Citgo Petroleum Corp oil refinery that have led to job cuts on the Caribbean island, the nation’s prime minister said on Monday.

Citgo Aruba Refining in 2016 signed a 15-year lease with the government of Aruba, agreeing to refurbish and reopen an idled 209,000-barrel-per-day refinery. That work was halted and employees laid off earlier this month due to sanctions designed to oust Venezuela’s Socialist President Nicolas Maduro. (Reporting by Sailu Urribarri in Jacksonville, Florida)