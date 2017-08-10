Russia says international sanctions on Venezuela "not constructive"

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - New sanctions imposed on Venezuela are not constructive, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, hailing the creation of the Latin American's nation's constituent assembly as a basis for moving towards stability.

Washington imposed sanctions on eight Venezuelan officials on Wednesday for their role in creating an all-powerful legislative body loyal to President Nicolas Maduro.

The new U.S. sanctions targeted politicians and security figures but stopped short of actions against Venezuela's vital oil industry. Energy sector sanctions, which could cripple Venezuela's already ailing economy, are still being considered, U.S. officials said.