Russian c.bank calls reports of Venezuelan gold in Russia untrue

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Thursday ruled out as untrue reports of Venezuelan gold having been transported to Russia in a passenger plane.

The unusual arrival of a Russian passenger plane in Caracas set social media abuzz on Wednesday with rumours after the Kremlin pledged to support its ally Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro against a U.S.-backed effort to drive him from office.

Venezuelan social media was alive with theories - that it had brought mercenaries, was there to escort Maduro into exile, or was loading up with gold. None of those theories was based on solid evidence. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)