Russia calls on Venezuela's opposition to start talks with Maduro

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday called on the opposition in Venezuela to set aside any pre-conditions it may have and to start talks with President Nicolas Maduro.

The call was issued by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who said Moscow wanted to help create the conditions for dialogue between the authorities and the opposition.

Lavrov said any international mediation in such talks should be impartial and involve a broad spectrum of countries. Russia was in talks with China and Latin American and European countries to further such dialogue, he said. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)