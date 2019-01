RABAT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia will oppose at the U.N. Security Council “destructive” U.S. policies towards Venezuela, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

“The fact that U.S. policy towards Venezuela and other countries in the region is destructive is, in my opinion, self-evident. Open calls for a coup d’etat are known to everybody,” Lavrov told reporters following talks in Rabat with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Robin Pomeroy)