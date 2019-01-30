Company News
January 30, 2019

Russia hopes Venezuela will honour obligations to Moscow

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia hopes Venezuela, irrespective of internal political developments, will honour its obligations to Moscow, including towards oil projects, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told reporters.

“This is hardly a predictable political situation now in Venezuela,” he said when asked about potential risks for Venezuela’s obligations to Russia, including a number of oil projects Rosneft is developing in the country. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dale Hudson)

