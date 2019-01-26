Spain to recognise Guaido if Venezuela’s Maduro refuses to call elections

MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would give Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro eight days to call elections in the south American country or Spain would recognise Juan Guaido as interim leader in charge of calling an election.

“The government of Spain gives Nicolas Maduro eight days to call free, transparent and democratic elections. If that doesn’t happen, Spain will recognise Juan Guaido as interim president in charge of calling these elections,” Sanchez said in statement. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)