Davos
January 24, 2019 / 11:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain's PM to call Venezuela's Guaido after talks with Latam leaders

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez plans to call Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido after talks with Latin American leaders in Davos, a government source said on Thursday without giving more details.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said Spain would await a common European stance on Guaido who has declared himself Venezuela’s interim president, with the backing of Washington and parts of Latin America. (Reporting by Belen Carreño; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

