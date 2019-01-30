Energy
January 30, 2019

Trump reaffirms U.S. support in call with Venezuela's Guaido -White House

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido agreed during a Wednesday phone call to maintain regular contact amid planned protests in coming days, according to a White House spokeswoman.

Trump spoke with Guiado “to reinforce President Trump’s strong support for Venezuela’s fight to regain its democracy,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. Washington has recognized Guaido, an opposition leader and head of Venezuela’s national assembly, as the president of the country. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

