Trump recognizes opposition leader Guaido as Venezuela's interim president

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday recognized Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela’s opposition, as the country’s interim president, ratcheting up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement, Trump said he would use “the full weight of United States economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of Venezuelan democracy” and encouraged other governments in the Western Hemisphere to also recognize Guaido. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis)