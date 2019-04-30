Turkey criticises Venezuelan opposition call for uprising

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkey criticised Venezuelan opposition calls on Tuesday for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro, saying they amounted to a challenge to the country’s constitutional order.

“We are worried about reports that there are certain attempts against the constitutional order in Venezuela. We are against anti-democratic methods to change legitimate governments,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)