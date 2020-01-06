Energy
U.N. chief Guterres concerned by events in Venezuela -spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by events in Venezuela surrounding the election of the National Assembly’s president, a U.N. spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

“The Secretary-General calls on all actors to take immediate steps to lower tensions and to work towards a peaceful and sustainable solution to the political crisis,” the spokesman said in a statement. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

