U.N. Secretary General calls for dialogue, investigations in Venzuela

Jan 24 (Reuters) - A spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations called for an independent investigation into reported casualties that had occurred during the unrest in Venezuela, urging all parties in the divided country to enter peaceful dialogue.

“The Secretary-General underlines the urgent need for all relevant actors to commit to inclusive and credible political dialogue to address the protracted crisis in the country,” Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday.

Eight people have died in clashes with police this week, according to officials in the country, which is locked in a tense stand-off after parliamentary chief Juan Gaido swore himself in as the rightful head of state with the support of nations around the region, leaving President Nicolas Maduro incraesingly isolated.

Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets across Venezuela to demand Maduro step aside. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Thomas Escritt)