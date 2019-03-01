U.S. will continue actions against Venezuela's Maduro -Abrams

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The United States will continue to take “appropriate actions” against the government of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, including restricting travel visas for dozens of the embattled socialist president’s associates, U.S. special envoy Elliott Abrams said on Friday.

Abrams briefed reporters at the State Department after the U.S. Treasury imposed new sanctions targeting six Venezuelan government officials tied to Maduro. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Makini Brice; Writing by Doina Chiacu Editing by Paul Simao)