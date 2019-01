WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mark Green, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, spoke with Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

U.S. officials will continue to coordinate with Guaido’s team about the creation of a specific plan in the upcoming days to meet the country’s humanitarian needs, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Makini Brice and David Alexander)