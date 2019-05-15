U.S. suspends flights between the U.S. and Venezuela

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday ordered the suspension of all passenger and cargo flights between the United States and Venezuela, citing reports of unrest and violence around airports in the South American country.

In a letter to the Transportation Department requesting the halt, the Department of Homeland Security said “conditions in Venezuela threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew traveling to or from that country.” (Reporting by Chris Sanders; editing by Jonathan Oatis)